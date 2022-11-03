College-bound students and their families are invited to Stephen F. Austin State University’s in-person, on-campus Showcase Saturday event Nov. 12, which offers participants a unique opportunity to experience life as a Lumberjack.
“Showcase Saturday is more than a campus visit — it’s a chance to be immersed in the full Lumberjack experience,” said Dr. Steve Westbrook, SFA interim president. “I welcome prospective students and their families to our beautiful campus for the chance to learn about our academics, ask questions, and take their first steps toward making SFA their future home.”
SFA’s Showcase Saturday provides an opportunity for college-bound students to spend a day experiencing university life firsthand, touring the campus and having all their college questions answered.
Registration and check-in will begin at 10 a.m. in the Baker Pattillo Student Center Plaza. Several optional early-bird sessions will be ongoing between check-in and the day’s opening program, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Those include a student services fair, campus tours and special interest sessions covering a range of topics, like Veterans Affairs, the Hazlewood Act and being a first-generation college student and family, among others.
“Exploring academic programs, meeting current students, faculty and staff, and touring the campus are just a few of the incredible experiences we have planned for our guests,” said Emily Jefferson, director of undergraduate recruitment in SFA’s Office of Admissions. “Our goal is for our prospective students and families to leave Showcase with fewer questions than when they arrived and feel excited and prepared as they take the next steps of pursuing higher education.”
During the opening program, students will attend presentations by college representatives based on their academic major of interest.
Come-and-go events will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. These include an academic fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, tours of residence halls and the recreation center from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and a #JacksGetInvolved student organization fair from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Raguet Plaza, which is the walkway running between the Miller Science Building and McGee Business Building.
Thirty-minute breakout sessions will run from 1:45 to 3 p.m. and will cover such topics as financial aid, first-year and transfer admissions, and both Residence Life and Dining Services.
Optional tours of academic facilities will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and will take participants to the DeWitt School of Nursing Complex, Todd Agricultural Research Center, A.L. Mangham Jr. Regional Airport, and the Janice A. Pattillo Early Childhood Research Center.
In addition to a high-energy Lumberjack experience, participating prospective students will receive a free SFA T-shirt after completing a program evaluation form.
To register for SFA’s Showcase Saturday and for more information, visit sfasu.edu/showcase.
