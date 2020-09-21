NACOGDOCHES – Stephen F. Austin State University has announced it will hold traditional in-person commencement ceremonies for December 2020 graduates with a number of new measures aimed at helping ensure attendee safety.
Additionally, May and August 2020 graduates are invited to participate in the December ceremony. Both of these commencement groups’ graduation ceremonies transitioned to virtual formats after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the spring.
“As an institution of higher education, we know graduation is one of the most important events for the entire campus community,” said Dr. Scott Gordon, SFA president. “It’s the crowning achievement of years of hard work for our students, and a time of particular pride for our faculty and staff. We are so excited to be able to provide an in-person ceremony this December.”
Seating in Johnson Coliseum will be adjusted to help ensure physical-distancing requirements are met, and all attendees will be required to wear face masks.
Graduates and their guests must present tickets to enter Johnson Coliseum. Tickets are free but will help university officials ensure the venue is not overcrowded and that adequate spacing can be maintained during the event. Each graduate will be allotted one ticket for themselves and a maximum of six guest tickets for their respective ceremony. Students must reserve tickets by 5 p.m. Nov. 20.
Graduates may reserve tickets by completing a Commencement Registration Form. Students will receive instructions on how to access the form via email.
May and August graduates who wish to participate in the in-person December ceremonies must notify the Office of the Registrar by Nov. 1. Instructions on notifying the registrar were emailed to eligible students.
The winter 2020 commencement ceremonies will take place Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11 and 12. May and August graduates, as well as candidates from the Arthur Temple College of Forestry and Agriculture, will participate at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Candidates from the College of Fine Arts, as well as the College of Liberal and Applied Arts, will participate at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
Three ceremonies will take place Saturday, Dec. 12. The first will begin at 9 a.m. and will honor candidates from the Rusche College of Business and the Department of Human Services and Educational Leadership. The second will begin at noon for candidates in the Department of Education Studies and the Department of Human Sciences. The final ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. and will honor candidates from the College of Sciences and Mathematics, as well as the Department of Kinesiology.
All ceremonies will be streamed live on the SFA Facebook page, facebook.com/sfasu, for guests who are unable to attend for scheduling or health reasons.
For more information about the events, visit sfasu.edu/registrar/455.asp.
