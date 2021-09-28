The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation announced Shane Pace has been selected as the new President of the organization.
Pace comes from the city of Cleburne where he most recently served as the Executive Director of Development Services, overseeing economic development, community development, regional airport, and city facilities. He has experience working in both city and regional government agencies as well the private sector. He brings a wide range of knowledge and experience ranging from community revitalization projects, to reviving struggling downtowns.
In Cleburne, he has worked to recruit new manufacturing facilities with good paying jobs and retail businesses to improve the quality of life for those in the community. Pace holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in City and Regional Planning, both from the University of Texas at Arlington.
For nearly a decade, Shane has focused on building better communities by strengthening relationships between government and those it serves.
“I believe that truly listening to the needs of those I am fortunate to serve is what yields positive results for the community,” Pace said.
He plans to outline the vision for the future based on feedback from the Board of Directors and stakeholders in the community.
“It’s going to be critical to have a good plan, and work that plan,” he said. “I will need to learn what Jacksonville wants and needs, and then get out there and make that happen.”
The JEDCO Board of Directors met with Shane in mid-September and chose him to be the successor of previous president, James Hubbard.
“The Jacksonville EDC is fortunate to attract a candidate of his caliber. We’re excited to see how Pace’s talents will be utilized in moving Jacksonville forward,” said Darrell Dement, Chairman of the Board.
Pace is scheduled to join JEDCO on Oct. 18 and will be relocating to Jacksonville with his wife and two sons.
“I’m very excited to get to work and get to know the people of Jacksonville. My wife and I have had the pleasure of visiting Jacksonville a few times and have already been made to feel like this is our new home,” Pace said. “The people have really made us feel like we are already part of the Jacksonville family.”
About JEDCO
The Jacksonville Economic Development Corporation was established in 1995 by the voters of Jacksonville. JEDCO is a Type B corporation governed by State Law and operates on revenue from a half-cent sales tax. JEDCO is led by a seven-member board of directors appointed by the Jacksonville City Council.
