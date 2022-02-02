Two male victims found along US 79 Sunday morning, Jan. 30, have been identified by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson as Jakari Hogan, 23, and Ronnie Pearson, 20, both of Shreveport. Each man died from apparent gun shot wounds.
The two were transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for autopsy at the direction of Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Tony Johnson.
A black Honda Pilot bearing Louisiana license plates, believed to be connected to the crime, is currently in the possession of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. It is to be processed Wednesday with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, according to Dickson.
Dickson said it is unknown if there is a single suspect or multiple suspects in this case and a motive for the murders has not yet been determined.
The two victims were reportedly seen at the Fantasy Ballroom Jan. 29.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who committed the murders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.
