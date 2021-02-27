Winter Storm Uri affected much of Texas, causing power outages and stranding numerous individuals and families in homes without heat, and some without water as well.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency by answering 276 calls for individuals to be transported to a family member’s or friend’s house or even one of the warming shelters that opened to serve various communities. They also answered 32 welfare calls during the week of Feb. 15-19.
Of the 911 calls received, 160 were transferred to another agency as the CCSO answered emergency calls for Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Palestine Police Department when their systems were down.
The CCSO attempted to keep the public informed of road conditions throughout the week via Facebook
Following the storm, Sheriff Brent Dickson publicly thanked CCSO employees via the sheriff’s office Facebook page and responded to 13 vehicular accidents during the storm and its aftermath.
“We had employees sleeping in their office, some making cots in the courtroom and several getting rides to work to assure that we could continue to provide a service to the citizens of Cherokee County. Your dedication and love for this county and its citizens is amazing and I thank you for that,” he stated.
Dickson also extended his gratitude to Ben Terry and the TxDOT crew, along with county commissioners and their employees for assuring the roads were attended. He expressed thanks to Central Baptist Church of Jacksonville, Rusk Church of Christ and Alto Community Fellowship for opening their doors to provide residents warm places to sleep and eat. He also thanked the numerous unnamed volunteers who provided aid during the difficult time caused by the severe weather.
Despite the additional labors caused by the storm, on Saturday, Feb. 20, the sheriff’s office was able to apprehend two men who allegedly stole a trailer on the morning of Friday, Feb. 19. The trailer was recovered and returned to the owner.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office maintains a Facebook page by the same name.
For additional information on the sheriff’s office or to file a complaint, visit sheriff’s page under county offices on the county website, co.cherokee.tx.us/ips/cms/index.html.
The sheriff’s office can be reached by calling (903) 683-2271.
