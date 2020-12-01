Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson and Patrol Captain Jeremy Jackson took two young men on their first deer hunt last week. The two novice hunters were CJ Thompson, 13, of Jacksonville and Anthony Poole, 13, of Alto.
“When I took over as sheriff, I promised to make a difference in the people’s lives of this county and I feel like today was a step in the right direction,” Dickson stated in an online post of the event.
The two young men were chosen for the outing because the sheriff’s department believed the pair deserved the opportunity, who could use the experience due to their circumstances and whose families could use the meat, according to Dickson.
As neither of the duo had ever shot a gun prior to the outing, Dickson and Jackson took them to the county gun range for instruction on the workings of a firearm and target practice. Rifles, ammunition and hunting licenses for the adventure were provided by the sheriff’s department.
After instruction and practice at the range, the group traveled to Lonestar Adrenaline Ranch, 11185 F.M. 241, for the hunt.
Dickson and Jackson each took a man to separate deer stands and Thompson and Poole were each able to harvest a doe without assistance. Lonestar Adrenaline Ranch owner Trent Lasiter donated the deer for the two.
“They both loved it. They had a blast,” Dickson said. “I think we’ve definitely started something there where they will want to continue the wildlife experience of being able to go out and hunt and enjoy mother nature.
“This is an amazing experience for all involved and something we will always remember.”
Philip Brent is providing deer processing at half price and funds from the Sheriff’s Office No Shave November campaign will pay a portion of the cost.
“As law enforcement we’re here to serve our community. I’m big on community relations and being involved with our community,” Dickson said. “I feel like we have an obligation to our community to help better our youth and teach them the right way things are supposed to be done and that there is good, loving people out there.”
There won’t be any more such hunts this season, but the sheriff looks forward to doing another hunt next year as well as a variety of events throughout the year.
