RUSK – The Cherokee County Sheriff department handled 3,089 calls during the month of May, according to a report presented to the Cherokee County Commissioners' Court earlier this month.
Sheriff James Campbell said of those total calls, 2,100 were 9-1-1 calls, with 1,809 calls dispatched to deputies. A total of 96 were alarm calls and 26 were fire calls.
The report also noted that:
- The county had an intake of 116 prisoners in May, and 104 prisoners released. The average daily inmate population was 134. Two prisoners awaited a TDCJ transfer.
- A total of 136 civil processes were served, and a total of $9,220.91 was collected in fees.
- A total of 56,787 miles were driven by sheriff's officers, and three juveniles were transported.
- The sheriff's office received 98 animal control calls/complaints, and 118 offense cases were reported.
Campbell's report also included a breakdown of the 118 offenses handled by his office in May. They include: 13 reported cases each for theft and CPS intake, and 10 reported cases of assault/family violence.
The remainder of offenses were for a variety of things, with most having a handful of reports or less, according to the sheriff's report.
