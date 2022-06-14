A Sunday shooting death, originally being investigated as a homicide, is now being called an act of self-defense by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The CCSO originally stated in a Facebook post June 12 a homicide was being investigated with two suspects detained for questioning in the 8000 block of F.M. 855.
The CCSO received a 911 call around 6:44 p.m. Sunday reporting a person had been shot. Deputies were dispatched to the home where they found a man lying on the ground. The victim, later identified as Tommy Peeler, 69, of Longview, died of apparent gunshot wounds.
Deputies detained Stephen Driskell, 54, and Sue Peeler, 64, both of Bullard. It was determined that Driskell shot in self-defense, causing the death of Tommy Peeler. Both were released after questioning.
Texas Penal Code 9.31 states a person is justified in using force against another when they reasonably believe it’s necessary to protect them against use or attempted use of force.
The case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury, according to a statement from CCSO.
