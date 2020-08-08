RUSK – A well-known Cherokee County law enforcement agent has tendered his retirement letter to county leaders, who will meet in regular session 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at the county courthouse.
Sheriff James Campbell – who has held the position since Feb. 1, 1994 – will retire, effective Aug. 31, 2020, according to a meeting agenda.
In addition to considering his notice of retirement, the Cherokee County Commissioner's Court will also discuss I scheduled to fill the sheriff's unexpired term.
At this time, Campbell's successor, Sheriff's Investigator Brent Dickson – who won Republican primary nomination for a place on the November general election ballot – is slated to be sworn into office Jan. 1, 2021.
During Monday's meeting, the court also will:
• Consider laying utility lines in each precinct;
• Consider approval of Sheriff's Department's monthly report;
• Consider approval for Sheriff's Department to sell three Dodge Chargers on Auctioneer Express;
• Consider approval of 2020 tax roll items: no - new revenue and voter approval tax rates, collection right, discounts, and presentation of certificate of railroad rolling stock value;
• Consider approval to purchase a maintainer and or dump trucks from Buy Board and/or TIPS for one or more precincts; and
• Consider approval of a consent agenda item that includes meeting minutes; monthly report from Precinct 2 Constable Jack White; authorizing payment of bills, payroll and transfer of funds; and approval of replat of Lot 8 and 9, Block 3, Section 5, Eagle's Bluff, into Lot 8 - A, Block 3, Section 5 Eagle's Bluff - no roads.
