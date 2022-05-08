Cherokee District Women’s Missionary Auxiliary met on Tuesday, April 12, at Sardis Baptist Church. The church served a meal and the meeting followed with President Cindy Allen calling the meeting to order.
The WMA motto was recited by all, and Psalm 130:5 was read by Nancy Washburn. The opening prayer was led by Allen, and Sardis representatives gave a warm welcome to all.
While the offering was taken up, everyone sang “What a Day That Will Be.” Afterwards, Secretary Lugene Sims conducted the roll call of ladies, visitors and ministers, as a special in song, “Sheltered in the Arms of God” was presented by Sardis.
Guest speaker Shirley Reese, with the Cherokee County Child and Family Service Board was introduced. The board is a nonprofit organization of volunteers, affiliated with Child Protective Services, who assist abused and neglected children in the county. Reese spoke about what is involved when a child is removed from the family and taken into Protective Services.
When a child or children are taken in, they sometimes have only the clothes they are wearing. The child not only suffers the trauma of abuse or neglect, but does not even have a clean pair of socks, underwear or clothes. The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource center supplied through community donations to provide immediate assistance when these emergencies occur. Recipients range from infants to youth and all ethnic groups. It is stocked with basic items to meet the needs of these children. Every item and dollar donated is used to directly help these children. Donations consist of money and materials such as clothing, infant care items and youth items.
“It takes a village with donations and volunteers to succeed,” Reese said.
Reese was presented an appreciation gift from the group, as well as needed donation items for the Rainbow Room.
The minutes from the January 11 meeting at Cornerstone were reviewed and approved as written. Sims gave the Report of Income and Expenses which was also approved.
Old business included a report on the soup lunch for the BMA Seminary, which was well attended, and a report on the pizza and ice cream fellowship for the GMA house party, which raised $400 for the Cherokee WMA District project.
New business consisted of informing the president if anyone was interested in holding a district office position, and mention of the National WMA conference in Springfield, Missouri on April 19. Community outreach for the next quarter with a theme of “Let God’s love overflow” was presented. The association will engage in the next three months within the community, and record on the pink slips, handed out to each group, what was done to splash some of God’s love in our community. Completed slips are to be brought to next district meeting for discussion.
The attendance was 13 WMA members, four guests, and one minister, totaling 18 with three officers present. The Attendance Banner was awarded to Cornerstone Baptist Church, Jacksonville.
A total of $1283 was received with $1118 designated for the Project and $65.00 for General Fund. A donation of $100.00 was given to the Rainbow Room.
Sims read a thank you letter from Dr. Holmes, BMA Seminary, noting that it is the 65th anniversary of the BMA Seminary. Allen extended words of appreciation for the hospitality and warm welcome given by Sardis. Prayer requests were spoken and Glenda Haynes gave the closing prayer and the meeting was adjourned.
The next district WMA meeting will be at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville on July 12.
