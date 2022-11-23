Whether one celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanza; this is the season of giving. In time to make the spirit of giving a little brighter is the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Shop Local Campaign.
The Chamber sponsored program supports local businesses by offering a ticket in a cash drawing for every $20 spent at a Jacksonville Chamber retail member. Aside from the opportunity for cash prizes, there are numerous reasons residents should consider spending their money close to home.
While they may not all be listed with the same priority, multiple websites list the top reasons to shop locally.
According to forbes.com, independentwestand.org and shoplocalcommunities.com, some of the top reasons to shop locally include:
• It stimulates the local economy. Shopping at local retailers, opposed to large retail chains, keeps a greater percentage of the money within the community. For every $100 spent at a local business, $68 remains in the community, compared to $43 spent at a national chain, according to independentwestand.org.
• It creates jobs. While big box stores may create jobs, local businesses are better at creating higher-paying jobs, according to independentwestand.org.
• It supports those that donate to local causes. Small businesses donate 250% more to local non-profits and community causes than large business, according to forbes.com.
• It help the environment. Fuel is conserved in transportation, both in the shipping of products and the traveling of shoppers. Shopping locally also reduces traffic and habitat loss.
• It retains the uniqueness of a community. Independent businesses create distinctive shopping experiences, because they buy for their own individual markets, offering a wider array of unique products.
• Local businesses offer better customer service. Locally owned businesses, often one’s friends or neighbors, have a vested interest in knowing how to serve their customers, as their livelihood depends upon the happiness of their patrons.
Currently, due to the chamber’s Shop Local program, shopping in Jacksonville has the additional benefit of a possible cash prize. Tina Hargett and Janet Moore have already won $250 cash each. Liz Frisby won $235 in gift cards.
Three more drawing dates, with additional prizes of cash and gift cards to be given away, will be held at the following times and places:
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Citizen’s 1st Bank, for two $250 prizes
• 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Austin Bank, for two $250 prizes
• 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Texas National Bank, with JEDCO participating, for two $500 prizes
To enter the drawing, spend at least $20 at any Chamber retail business member and present the receipt to any of the four participating banks. There is no limit on the number of receipts that can be entered, but no two transactions within a three-hour period from the same business will be accepted.
Only one prize will be awarded to any individual in a single drawing. All tickets will be kept and carried over for each drawing throughout the program, even the winners. The deadline to enter is 9 a.m. the day of each drawing. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
