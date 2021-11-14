There are two opportunities to get some Christmas shopping done while visiting with Santa, Mingle and Jingle in Jacksonville and Holiday in the Country in Troup.
Mingle & Jingle is when downtown Jacksonville businesses on Commerce, Main and Bolton remain open a little later than usual and offer festive shopping for those just beginning to get their holiday gifts and those who are finishing their shopping lists. The event is set for 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Pictures with Santa are scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at Raven Jute, 107 E. Commerce.
While you may get a grimace instead of a grin, pictures can be taken with the Grinch at Holistic Wellness Bridge, 213 S. Main Street, or at Southern Serape Boutique, 103 E. Commerce.
Mingle & Jingle also offers shoppers the opportunity to enter the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Jacksonville 2021 contest. For every $20 spent at any Chamber retail establishment, one can receive an entry into the drawings for $200 or $500 prizes. The purchase of gift cards in the amount of $20 or more also qualify for drawing entries. To obtain your drawing entries, just show the receipts at either of the two sponsoring banks, Southside Bank or Texas National Bank.
A drawing of five names will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Southside Bank. Each of the five winners will receive $200 in cash and need not be present to win. A final drawing of three names is slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Texas National Bank. The winners of the final drawing will receive $500.
For a list of businesses participating in the Mingle & Jingle event, visit the Chamber page, jacksonvilletexas.com/events/details/mingle-jingle-2021-7411.
For more information about Mingle & Jingle, or the Shop Jacksonville 2021 drawings, contact the Jacksonville Chamber at 903-586-2217, or by email to info@jacksonvilletexas.com.
For those living in or around Troup, there is Holiday in the Country from 5 until 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 15. Stroll the downtown sidewalks and listen to Christmas carolers as you do your holiday shopping.
The Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library will host six vendors in the community room, so don’t forget to stop in. The scheduled vendors include All Good Things & Vinyl, Bryant Street Candle Company, Judy’s Creations, Nobles Health by Design, Ann the Baker.
Clay White, running for Smith County Court at Law No. 3, will also be set up at the library and available to speak with anyone wishing to know more about him and his campaign.
To get pictures made with Santa, stop by between 5 and 7 p.m. at Steele’s Feed & Seed, 115 S. Georgia.
For more information about Holiday in the Country, contact the Troup Chamber by phone, 903-574-3928, or email, troupchamber@trouptx.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.