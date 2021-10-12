The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus spends 32 weeks a year touring over 200 towns in 17 states and will stop in New Summerfield Sunday, Oct. 17.
The public is invited to attend the tent raising 9:30-10 a.m. at the Motorcycle Rally Grounds on Gin Road, also known as CR 4731. Following the tent-raising, a free tour will be provided with information on performers, the history of the show and the various animals that are part of the circus.
The circus will perform two shows, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., which run approximately 90 minutes each.
An hour prior to showtime, pony rides, a moon bounce and concessions will be available, with cash accepted directly at each attraction, according to the website.
The C&M Circus provides family-friendly entertainment featuring big cats, uni-cyclists, birds, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more. The show is sure to delight people of all ages.
The tent opens 20 minutes before showtime and all tickets are general admission.
Tickets are discounted if purchased prior to the date of the circus. For adults, tickets are $12. For children age two to 12 or seniors age 65 or older, the cost is $7.
Tickets purchased on show day are $15 for adults, $8 for children and seniors.
There is no charge for children under two.
Advance tickets can be purchased at New Summerfield City Hall, 13280 SH-110 North; Coco’s Plants (address unavailable); or online until 10 p.m. the night before performance date at cm-circus.square.site.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit local sponsor New Summerfield Lions Club.
For more information, call 866-BIG TOP 6 (866-244-8676), visit cmcircus.com or visit the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Facebook page.
