The Christmas spirit perseveres despite all that has occurred in 2020. The spirit of unconditional love and selfless giving is evident all across Cherokee County, if one only looks.
Communities have decorated street poles and
Teachers, staff and even bus drivers have dressed up for the holidays to the delight of students.
Students, in efforts to provide for those in their own communities, have participated in food drives by either collecting canned goods, delivering them to local food pantries or sorting the items to go on pantry shelves or into Christmas baskets.
The National Honor Society at JISD created handmade Christmas cards for residents at Angelina House. Members of the Jacksonville High School choir sang Christmas carols outside the central office for those working in the administration.
Students at West Side were on the receiving end of the generosity of First United Methodist Church Jacksonville. The church provided a new book to each child in the school.
Organizations continue to provide for the needs of the community, even though the number of those requiring assistance keeps growing. HOPE Jacksonville is providing 250 Christmas baskets full of food for needy families. Many families in Jacksonville and Rusk will be able to see their children open Christmas presents due to the generosity of their neighbors who provided gifts through the Children’s Christmas Tree and the Rusk Tree of Promise’s Dream Tree programs.
Businesses and individuals have adorned their buildings, foyers and homes for the Christmas season with colored lights, Christmas trees, yard ornaments, inflatables and other decorations. Whether the intent was to keep the Christmas spirit for themselves, their families or their customers; the visible decorations of the holiday serve to remind everyone of the spirit of the season.
Many churches have or will hold special services with children’s plays, choir cantatas or candlelight services, encouraging the community of faith.
One may celebrate the Christ child at Christmas or simply recognizes the holiday as a season of giving, Christmas continues to endure.
