Troopers with the Texas Department of Safety responded to a single-vehicle, fatal accident at 9:38 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24. The wreck occurred approximately four miles south of Jacksonville on US-69 in Cherokee County.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the driver of a Mazda M3S was traveling southbound on US-69 at an unsafe speed as it entered a left-hand curve in the road where it exited the roadway and struck several trees.
The driver, identified as Jennifer Morris, 35, of Rusk, was unrestrained.
Morris was pronounced at the scene by Judge Tony Johnson and was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
The crash remains under investigation.
