Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers reported to a fatal crash on F.M. 346, approximately six miles west of Bullard, at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The preliminary report by investigators indicates the driver of a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling southbound on F.M. 346 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway in a curve and struck a tree. The reason why the vehicle left the roadway was unknown.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jerry Smitherman, 69, of Bullard. He was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.
