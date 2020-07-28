SMITH COUNTY – A Jacksonville man traveling in southern Smith County died July 26 in a single-vehicle accident, according to DPS officials.
Guadalupe Meza, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on County Road 2177, south of Texas Highway 110 in Smith County, said Sgt. Jean Dark, public information officer for DPS – Tyler.
According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26, DPS troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on CR 2177.
A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Meza was traveling south along CR 2177 when, “for an as-yet undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve,” leaving the roadway and striking a tree, the report stated.
The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available, Dark said.
