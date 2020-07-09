KILGORE – Konner Gayle of Rusk is among 16 students scheduled to graduate from the Kilgore College Electric Power Technology program during a 4 p.m. ceremony Friday, July 10, in Dodson Auditorium.
A limit of four guests per graduate is to help ensure that social distancing and proper CDC guidelines are followed, KC officials said.
Graduation candidates also include Derrick Alcon and Jace Boykin of Arp; Angel Mendoza of DeSoto; Weston Hill of Forney; Luis Vielma of Henderson; Zevian Wilson of Hooks; Konner Durham of Hughes Springs; Jack Smith of Lufkin; Dylan Martin of New Boston; Brendan Robinson of Ore City; Jacob Fussell, Ryan Hughes and Jordin Matthews of Palestine; Garrett Beckham of Queen City; and Coy McGhee of Reno.
It is the 27th class to complete the 10-week certificate program, according to a KC release. Seven of those classes have utilized a new training field, formerly located at Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson, with the past five classes taught by instructor Travis Croft.
During the ceremony, the “Top Hand Award” will be presented to Garrett Beckham, who earned the highest overall score in the course; a "Most Improved Student” award will be given to Jace Boykin; and the “Most Supportive Student” award will be presented to Konner Durham. The class spokesman is Weston Hill.
About the program:
The program is a structured curriculum beginning with basic electricity – covering everything surrounding the electric utility core business from generation, transmission and distribution. It ends with specialized hands-on training with regulators and transformers. Upon graduation, students are prepared to enter into the utility business with a sound foundation that will lead to a successful career as journeyman lineman. With a large number of projected employee retirements within the next five to seven years, statewide electric distribution companies, municipalities and utility companies are expecting a large shortage of workers. Graduates can earn starting salaries of $18-22 per hour.
For more information on the program, visit www.kilgore.edu/ept.
