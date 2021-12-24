On display in your Vanishing Texana Museum is a string of sleigh bells on loan from Pat and Jim Harris of Jacksonville. The bells and strap are from the late 1800’s and produce a memorable holiday sound.
Initially bells were attached to horse drawn vehicles to provide an early warning system letting pedestrians know they were heading their way. Commercial entrepreneurs often had carriage bells made with a unique sound to let potential customers know they were in the area, like an old-school ice cream truck. As sleighing became more popular as a form of winter recreation, the sound of the bells became linked to winter activities for the family and then finally Christmas. For centuries sleigh bells were made of brass, but by the mid -1800’s, American manufacturing found a way to stamp bells out of sheet metal and then plate them with nickel for a shiny appearance. Overnight sleigh bells became affordable.
The general category of “sleigh bells” describes a wide variety of products. Shape, throat style, decoration, and construction were all used by manufacturers to differentiate their products. Sleigh bells were classified by shape with “Artic” or “Globe” comprising 98% of the market. Very well-off families might have had an acorn shape bell or a flower buds design manufactured for their personal use. The “throat” of the bell refers to the slits which allow the bell to vibrate and ring. Our bells have four throats which create a softer chime, more like we today call a “jingle.”
You should know at this point, that a traditional sleigh bell is not actually a bell. It is called a “crotal” and is technically a rattle – a pellet trapped inside a hollow globe. And, as long as we’re correcting things, the song “Jingle Bells” written in 1857 by Janes Lord Pierpont, was originally meant for Thanksgiving, not Christmas.
Initially bells, like the ones in our display, were strapped around the neck of the horse. As bells became more popular, straps were designed with fancy buckles and attached to the traces of the harness around horse’s midsection. Additional straps of bells were often attached to the sleigh or wagon directly. As the automobile replaced the horse as basic transportation, the sounds of sleigh bells also faded away, but the memory of their warm, festive sound did not. We invite you to stop by the museum to hear the sound of real sleigh bells.
Your museum, located at 300 South Bolton, is open 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. During the holidays, we will be closed the same days as the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.