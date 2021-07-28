Tyler Small Business Development Center offers a free monthly class for individuals interested in starting a small business. This class provides an excellent opportunity for individuals to determine if small business ownership is right for them.
This class covers the elements required for a good business plan and provides important information needed before meeting with a business advisor.
The next scheduled class is 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at the TJC West Campus in classroom 112. The TJC West Campus is located at 1530 S SW Loop 323.
These classes are funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.
To register for the class, go online and search Free Tyler, TX Events on Eventbrite.
For more information on the Tyler Small Business Development Center, visit tylersbdc.com.
