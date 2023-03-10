The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating teens in two separate cases of runaway juveniles.
Latravion Dewberry is described as a Black male, black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He ran away from his home Feb. 19.
Officials stated Dewberry is still recovering from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in December. They also stated his mother is concerned for his welfare and is worries Dewberry may involve himself in situations that may put him at risk of further harm or risk of death.
Dewberry has ties to the immediate Tyler area, but his whereabouts are unknown.
Eric Duran, also listed as a runaway juvenile, was last seen Feb. 24. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5 foot 4 inches and weighing 110 pounds.
Duran also has ties to the immediate Tyler area.
SCSO warns the public that harboring a minor who has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian can be charged with harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anyone with information on either runaway case is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell at 903-533-1880 extension 26.
