Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for 17-year-old runaway

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is looking for Katie Miller, 17, who was last seen on May 21.
Miller is a white female, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5'-9”, 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jean shorts.
Miller could be in the company of Shane Lee Toon, Jr. Toon is a 24-year-old white male with brown hair (or shaved head), blue eyes, 5'-11”, 195 pounds.
There is a warrant (drug possession) out of Smith County for Toon.
The pair could be traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe, black in color, with a white hood and purple rear bumper.
Miller and Toon have been know to frequent the Lakewood Harbor and Pine Trails Shore areas on Lake Palestine.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Katie Miller or Shane Toon, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.
