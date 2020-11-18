The Society of St. Stephens Food Pantry, a ministry of the First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, was scheduled to distribute food boxes Thursday, Nov. 19, as a part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program.
The distribution has been canceled, according to organizer Kathy Johnson.
Although paperwork was submitted prior to the fourth round of the USDA program, which began Nov. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, Johnson said she resubmitted the paperwork due to rule changes that went into effect for this latest round of food box distributions. She also stated she had offered to take a full truck, if necessary, in order to get the food to local families. This would have been an amount two-and-a-half times her original order. Even so, a lack of communication on the part of the USDA has made the cancellation necessary.
Disappointed and disheartened, Johnson regrets having to make this decision.
