Some Craft-Turney WSC customers placed under a boil notice

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Craft-Turney Water Supply Company to notify customers living in the following areas: from the intersection of FM 347 and CR 3104, south along FM 347 to the intersection of CR 3105, including CR 1616 and CR 1617 to boil their water for consumption (e.g. washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, cooking, etc.) until further notice.
Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
The boil notice is due to a recent repairs to the water supply distribution system following a routine water main break.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Company officials will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water for human consumption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.