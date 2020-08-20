Some Nerf Super Soakers being recalled by manufacturer

Two Nerf Super Soakers, the XP 20 and the XP30, are being recalled by Hasbro, Inc.
The company said the recall is over the levels of lead used in the ink that is used on the toys.
Hasbro said that the decorative sticker on the toys' water chamber contains levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.
More than 52,000 of the popular water guns were sold according to the company.
Consumers should stop using these guns immediately and contact the company for a refund.
For more information contact Hasbro at 888-664-3323 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Local time on Friday.
