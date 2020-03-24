Some North Cherokee Water Supply customers under a boil notice

CHEROKEE COUNTY — The North Cherokee Water Supply Company (NCWSC) has issued a boil notice for a portion of its service area.
The area that is under the boil notice includes the area from Hwy. 135 and FM 2064 in Tecula, continuing south on Hwy. 135 to the CR 4201 intersection. All county roads that intersect are also affected.
The boil notice is due to a water main repair.
All water that will be used for human consumption should be boiled.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
Those unable to boil their water, or those that do not wish to do so, are encouraged to use bottled water, or obtain water from another suitable source.
NCWSC will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.
For questions, or to obtain more information, call (903) 894-3385.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.