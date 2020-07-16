TROUP — Sewer lines in a portion of Troup will be smoke tested beginning on Monday.
The work, which will be done by Schaumberg & Polk, Inc, is expected to be concluded on Thursday.
The process will detect any leaks that exist in the lines.
Those living in the area to be tested (see below for exact locations) should not be alarmed if they see smoke coming out of the ground, or out of the vents on the roof of their house, according to city officials.
Residents in the test area should make sure that they have poured a gallon of water down any drains which are not normally used, in order to fill the trap. This should prevent smoke from entering your home/business.
If smoke does find its way inside your home or business, it could be an indication of a leak. A licensed plumber should then be called to examine the leak.
The smoke used to test the sanitary sewer lines is non-toxic and is not harmful.
For more information phone (903) 842-3128.
The area of testing includes N. Powell St., N. Walker St., Powell St., W. McKay St. (from Powell St. to N. Walker St.), Bryant St. (between Powell St. and N. Georgia St.), N. Georgia St., W. Bradford St. (between N. Front St. and N. Georgia St.), N. Front St., and East Duval St. (between N. Front St. and N. Georgia St.).
