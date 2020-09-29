Sonic scares up a couple of new Halloween-inspired shakes

Just in time for the Halloween season and at a Sonic near you is “Trick or Treat Blasts”.
The drive-in restaurant chain's latest culinary creation features some of the most popular Halloween candies churned into a milk shake.
“Trick of Treat Blasts” are available in chocolate or vanilla flavor and include M&M minis and pieces of Oreos and Snickers.
“By packing in bites of Halloween favorites in each spoonful, we’ve captured the thrill
of digging into a trick or treat haul in one frozen treat, served Sonic style,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic, in a news release.
The “Trick or Treat Blasts” will be on sale through November 1.
