Southside Bancshares, Inc. to ring opening bell for Nasdaq stock market

TYLER – Southside Bank's parent company, Southside Bancshares, Inc., has been invited to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, in celebration of the bank’s 60th anniversary.
“We are proud to celebrate Southside’s 60th anniversary, which reflects our rich history of serving our customers, communities and shareholders,” said Lee R. Gibson, company president and CEO. “It is an honor to commemorate this significant milestone with Nasdaq, who has been an exceptional partner to us for the past 22 years.”
Gibson will preside over the virtual event, joined by members of the Company’s leadership team.
A live stream and playback of the Nasdaq opening bell will be available at: https://livestream.com/nasdaqmedia.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Tyler, with approximately $7.33 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 80 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex and Austin.
Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.
