TYLER – Southside Bank will have a branch opening Monday, Aug. 31 at The Domain in Austin.
The new space located at 11815 Alterra Pkwy., Ste. 100, is a relocation of the Bank’s branch on North Mopac Expressway, which closes at 5 p.m. Friday, according to a release.
Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution committed to providing personalized service and modern financial solutions.
In addition to The Domain location, Southside Bank will continue to serve the Austin area at their branch located at 1250 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. 1, Ste. 101.
“We are very excited to open our branch at The Domain and provide a modern banking experience at the premier destination to live, work and socialize in Austin,” said Jim Alfred, Central Texas Regional President for Southside Bank.
“Southside Bank has the privilege of serving many of Austin’s top commercial real estate and home-building customers who have experienced our dedication to excellence firsthand. We now look forward to expanding our reach to support even more of the great people and businesses of Central Texas.”
Both Southside Bank branches in Austin offer commercial banking and real estate lending, as well as mortgages and consumer banking services. A new Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will be located outside of the Domain 10 building to provide an innovative customer experience with extended service hours. ITMs offer the convenience of an ATM with the added benefit of speaking with a live teller.
Southside Bank’s branch at The Domain will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
To learn more, visit southside.com or call 512-340-0808.
About Southside Bank Southside Bank is headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.33 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020. Southside currently operates 59 branches and a network of 80 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.
Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.
