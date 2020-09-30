Two Oct. 3 sessions of “Foraging with Merriwether” will be presented at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, 1649 West Texas Highway 21, outside Alto, each are open to 10 participants, with space still available.
“We are going to ease back into in person programming, and what a great way to start with Merriwether's return to Caddo Mounds SHS,” stated a message on the site's Facebook page.
Mark “Merriwether” Vorderbruggen writes the Foraging Texas Blog – www.foragingtexas.com – and is a practiced forager and teacher who will lead the sessions, suitable for those ages 12 and older.
The morning session is from 9 a.m. to noon, while the afternoon session is from 1 to 4 p.m. Each is limited to 10 people, so as to maintain COVID-19 protocols enacted by the state government. All participants will need to comply with mask and social distancing guidelines; according to officials, masks will be required outside on our foraging hike, with disposable masks available.
Participants will be asked to sign a liability release before the program begins, officials stated.
Recommended gear includes closed-toe shoes, water, hat, sunscreen, insect repellent, notepad and pencil. Cost is $50 per person, which must be paid in advance to hold a space; no refunds are offered unless the session is cancelled.
“Foraging with Merriwether” is sponsored by the Friends of Caddo Mounds, Inc.
For more information, visit the “Caddo Mounts State Historic Site” page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/3332693196817380 or call 936-858-3218.
