Spud Nut,
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG, 155 minutes) stars LeBron James in a movie using live actors and Looney Tunes cartoon characters in an entertaining fantasy basketball story that updates the 1996 Space Jam film that starred Michael Jordan.
In this script Lebron’s son, played by Cedric Joe, wants to create video games instead of becoming a pro basketball player like his dad.
In a visit to the Warner Brothers movie studio with his father, the son gets interested in the computer world used to make Looney Tunes characters. Inside the computer world known as the serververse, there is an Artificial Intelligent character, played by Don Cheadle. He decides to use a special computer program to capture LeBron James and his son to turn them into digital characters in the serververse.
Cheadle controls the serververse and forces LeBron to play in a digital basketball game that his son created. If LeBron wins, then he will get his son back and return to the human world. If he loses, he will be trapped forever in the computer world.
LeBron is allowed to get a team from the Looney Tunes world to play against an enhanced set of basketball players on a team led by Cedric Joe. The boy thinks he is competing against his father to establish that he has the right to be who he wants to be. The game provides plenty of laughs as only characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Roadrunner and the Wile E. Coyote can provide. In this game there are plenty of new rules for keeping score.
Throughout the story there are clever references to other movies and real world things that will amuse adults. The under age 13 crowd will roar at the screen antics of the Tunes team.
LeBron James should stick to basketball when it comes to acting; but if you make a movie featuring his game, then he has to be there. This summer box office hit earns a three tasty potatoes rating.
Tater Tot
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.