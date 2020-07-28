Individuals considering a new career as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have a new resource at their disposal: The RISE program.
“COVID-19 has significantly impacted the already changing economy. Job opportunities are different,” said Karen Swenson, executive director of the Greater East Texas Community Action Program. “Rural East Texas has special challenges and we want to help people make the most of available opportunities.”
Reaching Independence through Supportive Elevation “offers a specialized approach for everyone,” she said.
According to a release from the agency, thanks to special funding, RISE “targets those who are serious about finding a job, getting a better job or receiving training” with the purpose of helping individuals accomplish greater economic independence.
The most current data from the Texas Workforce Commission UI Claimant Dashboard, for the June 10-July 11 reporting period, reflects a total of 400,892 UI claims state-wide, in industries ranging from full-service and limited service restaurants (for a combined figure of 34,900 claims) to office administrative services (2,400 claims).
Through programs like RISE, special support may be available for intense job search and training programs leading to work, focusing on tuition, training or job search costs such as gasoline assistance, utility assistance and other documented needs, the release noted.
“The enhanced funding is a wonderful opportunity for many to really improve their earning potential. People are strongly encouraged to pursue this assistance,” said Linda Lewis, a local case manager for the agency.
Eligibility requirements are based on household income and other documentation, based on an income guideline that is 200% of federal poverty.
To learn more about the RISE program, contact Candice at 800-621-5746 or 936-585-7218.
