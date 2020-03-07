Spring Break: Local attractions offer a variety of fun

The week of March 9 through 13 has been earmarked as Spring Break this year for area public and private schools in Cherokee County, including Jacksonville College.
Families looking for fun activities to pass the time don't have to look much further than their own backyard.
Run wild outside
East Texas is a nature-lover's haven, with access to lakes, parks, gardens and a nature reserve.
Lake Jacksonville features a sandy beach in its public gathering area, as well as a spot for camping, while the city's eight parks offer an array of opportunities for fun, including tennis and basketball courts, a disk golf course, jogging trails, skate park and playgrounds. Visit https://www.jacksonvilletx.org/177/Parks-Facilities to learn more.
Rusk has three parks – Jim Hogg Memorial Park, Butler Park and Conley Park – that feature opportunities for wildlife observation and photography as visitors explore the area.
For those interested in gardens, the rose garden at Avalon and Fort Worth streets in Jacksonville offers a visual delight, as does the Ruth Bowling Nichols Arboretum, at 1015 SE Loop 456 in Jacksonville. The arboretum offers hiking, geocaching, picnicking and bird/wildlife watching. A demonstration garden gives visitors an upclose view of plants that grow heartily in the area.
Love's Lookout Scenic Park is another area favorite, featuring a hilltop view of surrounding vistas. Located north of the Jacksonville city limits on U.S. Highway 69, Love's Lookout also features an oversized tomato shed that houses a visitor's information center and restrooms. A covered pavilion is located on site, with plenty of other sites for outdoor meals, as well as vending machines and a sheriff's substation.
Tucked alongside the Neches River, just outside of Jacksonville, is the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge a 6,900-acre tract dotted with small sloughs, flora and fauna that creates a bottomland hardwood forest habitat. Overseen by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the refuge offers 26 miles of trails for hiking, observation and photography, but is overall considered a primitive site, with few facilities available to the public at present, he said.
It is open from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week; however, site manager Leo Gustafson said that when the river floods, the site is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as a safety precaution.
Delve into history
A little closer to home, Cherokee County residents can delve into history in a variety of ways:
• The Heritage Museum of Cherokee County in Rusk
• The Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville
• Cherokee History Trails. This map, compiled in 2013 by the Cherokee County Historical Commission, located in Rusk, is a treasure map of sorts for history buffs interested in seeing the sites where state historical markers have been placed in the county. Divided into 11 different eras, the map showcases various historical events throughout the county. Maps are available for a small fee at the The Cherokee County Historical Commission, 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk, as well as at Love's Lookout.
Theater of the mind
Movies are a popular past time, and Apex Cinema in Jacksonville will offer its regular showing times, as well as Super Saver Tuesday, where all tickets for all showing $5 per person. Contact the cinema box office, at 1710 S. Jackson St., at 903-586-2730 for more details.
The Jacksonville Public Library, 502 S. Jackson St., will screen “Moana,” 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, as part of its Spring Break offerings. The library is open Monday and Thursday, from noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th St., is open regular hours during Spring Break, according to a volunteer: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as well as from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Brochures and materials about other fun places to check out can be found at area Chambers of Commerce as well as at Love's Lookout.
