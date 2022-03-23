RUSK - A city-wide clean up day is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 in Rusk.
The clean-up is open to anyone who receives city water services in Rusk.
Items and trash to be disposed of should be taken to the City Warehouse on Highway 69 South between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Texas CEQ policies do prohibit the disposal of certain items.
Included on the list of items that will not be accepted are: whole trees, liquids of any type, oil/oil filters, refrigerators, freezers or any other appliances that contain Freon, lead, acid, batteries, hazardous wastes, chemicals, pesticides, paint, medical waste and dead animals.
All bulky items must be able to be lifted into the container by two people.
