Stage/Gordmans mapping a reopening plan

Stage Stores/Gordmans leaders are currently putting together a reopening plan for its stores, as economic recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues in Texas.
A media release published on Wednesday indicated that the company is working diligently in the preparation phase of getting its stores back in operation.
“We want to ensure we cover all the bases to create a safe and comfortable shopping experience,” the release said.
Stage/Gordmans plans on reopening stores in staggered fashion and plans to closely monitor all recommendations issued by state and local governments.
No date was given for when the stores will actually be reopening.
Jacksonville's Stage is located at 1712 S. Jackson St.
