Stage Stores file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Multiple media outlets reported on Monday afternoon that Stage Stores has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is seeking to sell the business.
On Friday, 557 of the company's stores are schedule to reopen after being shuttered for several weeks due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. On May 28, 67 additional stores will reopen, with the remaining stores to resume operations on June 4.
Liquidation of merchandise will begin when the respective stores reopen.
Stage, which is headquartered in Houston, also operates stores under the Bealls, Goodys, Palais Royal, Pebbles and Gordmans banners.
As of March 27 the company had 738 stores.
Stage has a retail store located at 1712 S. Jackson St. as well as maintaining a distribution center in Jacksonville.
