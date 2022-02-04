Two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the May 7 Election ballot, along with positions on the city council and local school board. A drawing for ballot order took place Jan. 26.
The two amendment, as they will appear on the May 7 ballot, are:
Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”
Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”
An explanatory statement was provided by the Secretary of State’s Office for each of the propositions.
Proposition 1 proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Filing for a position on the Jacksonville city council or the Jacksonville Independent School Board remains open until Friday, Feb. 18. Candidate packets and filing information for city council can be found on the city website, jacksonvilletx.org, by typing “election” into the search box. Candidate packets and filing information for school board trustee can be located by typing “elections” into the search box or by choosing the JISD Board of Trustees link under the About Us tab, and then selecting the Elections link.
The final day to register to vote in the May 7 election is April 7. For information on how to register to vote or on the redistricted precincts, contact the Cherokee County Election Department by phone, 903-683-8409, or email, ea@cocherokee.org, or visit the election office at 138 W. 5th St. in Rusk.
Any request for a ballot by mail must be received by Tuesday, April 26.
Early voting begins Monday, April 25, and runs through Tuesday, May 3.
Election Day is May 7.
For more information and resources for voting in Texas, visit VoteTexas.gov.
