State Fair of Texas cancels 2020 run due to virus concerns

The State Fair of Texas announced via its website on Tuesday that it will not open in 2020.
“We believe the spirit of the Lone Star state lies in every Texan's ability to care for and look out for their neighbor, and with this in mind, we have decided to keep out guests, staff, and partners safe and healthy during these uncertain times.” was included in the announcement.
This will be the first time since World War II that the Texas State Fair has not been held.
Those having already purchased tickets can go to bigtex.com for refund information.
The state fair was slated to open a three-week run during the last week of September.
The 2021 edition of the Texas State Fair will get under way on Sept., 24, 2021.
