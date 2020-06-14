In response to the needs of communities presently facing challenges because of recent events, the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program has removed all category requirements for submissions this year, allowing them to address their greatest needs, according to a news release from the agency.
“Grant programs that address community needs, like Neighborhood Assist, are more important than ever,” said Annette Martinez, State Farm senior vice president. “This initiative truly embodies the spirit of being a Good Neighbor.”
The program will continue to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects, the release stated.
According to a recent State Farm study, six in 10 projects are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity, and the State Farm Neighborhood Assist can help realize the goals of those projects, the release stated.
Submission phase for grants begins July 15 and concludes when 2,000 submissions are reached. Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com. A review committee will narrow the field to the top 200 finalists.
A voting phase runs from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, with the public choosing the top projects. Individuals will have an opportunity to vote from the finalists listed, up to 10 times a day during that period at www.neighborhoodassist.com.
The 40 causes that receive the most votes will each win a $25,000 grant, with winners announced online Nov. 4.
Last year, 163,000 people cast 4.4 million votes in support of their favorite causes, selecting winners from small towns and big cities. Since the program began, State Farm has awarded $8 million in support of more than 300 causes.
