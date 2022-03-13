AUSTIN — Texas Health and Human Services launched a $23.3 million awareness campaign to prevent substance use disorders and help Texans access treatment and services, the department announced Tuesday.
The campaign aims to reach about 2.5 million people focusing on reducing stigma, building community connection and changing social norms in an effort to prevent substance use, it said.
“Substance use disorders can affect people from all walks of life and all age groups,” said Sonja Gaines, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Intellectual and Developmental Disability and Behavioral Health Services, in the release. “[The] campaign will help Texans learn about the signs and symptoms of addiction as well as connect people to needed services and supports for substance use.”
Substance use disorder is the use of illicit drugs or alcohol dependence or abuse.
A survey by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found an estimated 11.3 million people in Texas lived with substance use disorder in 2020.
Separately, a study by Kaiser Family Foundation — a nonprofit focused on national health issues — found that deaths by overdose increased in Texas from 9.5 per 100,000 in 2015 to 14.3 per 100,000 in 2020.
In addition, there were an estimated 2,116 opioid overdose deaths in 2020 in Texas, accounting for more than half of all drug overdose deaths in the state, it said.
The program funding has been awarded to two entities: FleishmanHillard and The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Health Communication.
FleishmanHillard, a public relations and marketing agency based in Missouri, was awarded $16.7 million and will be tasked with creating campaigns focused on youth, young adults, families in Texas who are most at risk and community leaders who can best reach those communities. Campaigns will be informed by results from a statewide study HHSC conducted from May to August 2021, the release said.
UT was awarded $6.5 million to develop an interactive digital tool to improve the referral process to existing substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery services, and conduct research to support the development of prevention campaign messaging, it said.
Funding for the projects came from the federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, as part of the American Rescue Act, the release said. In total, the state received $252.8 million from the block grant program in 2021, it said.
