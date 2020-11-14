State prisons in Rusk doing well in fighting COVID-19

RUSK — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's (TDCJ) Hodge Unit and Skyview Unit in Rusk seem to be winning their on-going battle with COVID-19; at least for the time being.
For the week ending Nov. 8, there were no active cases among offenders assigned to the Hodge Unit, nor were there any active cases among prison staff.
Fifty-three of those incarcerated were in medical restriction when the report was issued.
Medical restriction applies to TDCJ inmates who have been in close contact with a person that has tested positive for COVID-19. Those in medical restriction are segregated from the other offenders for a period of 14 days.
At Skyview, no offenders have tested positive as of the current report; although six staff members are included on the active case list.
No offenders are in medical restriction at the Skyview Unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.