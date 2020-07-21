TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district this week, according to officials, who reminded drivers to “slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.”
Locally, Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform edge repairs on FM 855 and FM 2138, while the Rusk crew will continue blade level up on FM 343 between US Highway 69 and FM 851.
Expect lane closures at all locations with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle, officials said.
Meanwhile, throughout the county projects include:
FM 241 Safety Widening
• Limits: From US 69 southeast to State Highway 21
• Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
• Cost: $5.5 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek; CR 2614 at Beans Creek; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek; CR 3202 at Mills Creek
• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
• Cost: $1.9 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $13.7 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue dirt work activities. Expect daily lane closures. The project is adding passing lanes andincorporates safety upgrades.
US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
• Cost: $507,099.00
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall--- 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project toconstruct sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
US 79 Widening Project
• Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
• Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
• Cost: $8.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road isbeing widened to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
• Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
• Cost: $8.2 million
• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails
FM 343, FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
• Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
• Cost: $640,000.00
• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
No work is scheduled for this project to upgrade safety features on driveways and cross-culverts.
