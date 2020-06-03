State sales tax collections down 13.2 percent in May

AUSTIN — Texas state sales tax revenue totaled $2.61 billion in May, a 13.2 percent decline from May 2019, according to information released by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar on Monday.
This was the steepest year-over-year decline since January 2010.
Most of May sales tax is generated by sales made in April and remitted to the agency in May. Widespread social distancing mandates, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were in place across most of the state in April.
“Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services,” Hegar said in a media release. “The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices.”
Hegar added that business closures and restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the virus resulted in sharp drops in collections from eateries, amusement and recreation services, as well as from physical retail stores.
Heger went on to say that the declines would have been even greater had it not been for the increases from big box retailers and grocery stores that remained open as essential businesses, online retailers and restaurants that could readily pivot to takeout and delivery service.
Sales tax is the largest source for state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections.
