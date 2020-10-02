State to provide barriers and tents for nursing home visitations

According to a news release issued by Governor Gregg Abbott's Office and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) on Friday, the state of Texas has received $3.5 million in federal funding to be used for plexiglass barriers and tents at nursing homes.
The shields and tents are designed to allow for safe in-person visitations to take place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning on Monday, nursing facilities throughout the state may submit and application for the funding through HHSC.
“As we open nursing facilities to essential caregivers and visitors, the State of Texas is working to protect the health and safety of both residents and their families,” Gov. Abbott said. “With this funding, we will help keep nursing facility residents and their families safe while ensuring that residents can be with their loved ones and receive the support they need.”
Nursing facilities can receive as much as $3,000 each, once their official application has been approved by the HHSC.
The release went on to say that the tents would be used as a location to screen visitors before they are allowed to actually enter the facilities.
The plexiglass shields will be used for indoor visits between nursing home residents and their guests in counties where the positivity rate is below 10%.
For more details on how to apply for funding, visit the Texas HHS website.
