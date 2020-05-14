Statewide Amber Alert issued for missing Van Zandt County teenager

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for Willow Sirmans, 14, who was last seen about 10 p.m. on Monday evening in the 3000 block of Van Zandt County Road 1712 in Grand Saline.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety release, Sirmans is a white female, 3-feet tall and weighing 75 pounds. She has strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. Sirmans also has braces on her teeth.
Austen Walker, a 21-year-old white male, has been described as a person of interest in the case. Walker stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Walker has tattoos on both arms and a scar on his right arm.
The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Department is searching for a white 2012 Toyota Camry displaying Texas License Plate LGH 9294.
If you see either Sirmans or Walker, please please contact the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s at 903-567-4133, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
