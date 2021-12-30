While fireworks are a large part of New Year’s celebrations for some, the National Safety Council, Consumer Product Safety Commission and Texas Department of Insurance each warn that the use of fireworks can be dangerous.
The national Safety Council and Texas Department of Insurance suggests hiring licensed professionals. To discover if an individual or group has a Texas pyrotechnic operator’s license, one can contact 800-578-4677 or Fire.Marshal@tdi.texas.gov, according to TDI.
Although it is often thought that sparklers are safe for young children, the National Safety Council warns that sparklers can burn at about 2,000 degrees, hot enough to melt some metals. The NSC website notes that for children under five years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half the total estimated firework injuries sustained.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission suggests following these safety tips when using fireworks:
• Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
• Avoid buying fireworks that are packaged in brown paper because this is often a sign that the fireworks were made for professional displays and that they could pose a danger to consumers.
• Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don't realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.
• Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
• Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
• Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
• Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
• Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
• Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
• After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
• Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
The National Safety Council also suggests using alternatives such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
