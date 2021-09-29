The Stella Hill Memorial Library sponsored its first annual quilt show, Pieces of the Past: Stories in Quilts. Numerous quilts, in a variety of styles, were placed on display for public viewing by members of the Thursday Study Club, which maintains the library. The quilts were the personal property of members of the community.
The Lions Club held a silent auction in conjunction with the quilt show and chose to split the proceeds with the library. A representative of the Lions Club was also selling raffle tickets for a .308 deer rifle, a corn feeder, handmade knives and other items. The raffle will be held after the Alto Christmas parade Dec. 13.
