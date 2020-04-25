Stewardship Week set for April 26-May 3

For more than 50 years, National Association of Conservation Districts has sponsored a national program to encourage natural resources stewardship. The program relies in large part on conservation districts as they share and promote stewardship and conservation activities year-round and during Stewardship Week. The 2020 Stewardship Week will take place April 26 – May 3, 2020. and the Cherokee County Soil and Water District takes part in the observance.
Education is a critical element of the conservation effort at the local, state and national levels. Educating young people about the benefits of conservation helps to ensure the next generation will be wise stewards of America’s natural resources.
In 1955, the National Association of Conservation Districts began a national program to encourage Americans to focus on stewardship. Stewardship Week is officially celebrated from the last Sunday in April to the first Sunday in May. It is one of the world’s largest conservation-related observances.
The program relies on conservation districts sharing and promoting stewardship and conservation through field days, educational programming, and workshops to educate citizens about the need to care for our natural resources. Many district activities extend beyond the one-week observance to include an entire year of outreach. Stewardship Week helps to remind us all of the power each person has to conserve natural resources and improve the world. When everyone works together with their local conservation district, that power continuously grows.
For more information about NACD’s Stewardship Program, email stewardship[at]nacdnet.org.
The Stewardship and Education Committee has developed a five-year rotation for stewardship topics – water, soil, habitat, forestry, and a topic of interest – and determines the theme each year. The 2020 Poster Contest and Stewardship Week theme is “Where would we BEE without Pollinators?”
Pollinators form the foundations of a healthy and sustainable future for food and the environment, but in recent years, they have shown concerning signs of decline. It’s important that we work to help them prosper by enhancing native pollinator habitats and protecting against pollinator declines.
