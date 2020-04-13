Strong winds, possibly straight line winds, damaged the roof of the Alto Elementary School on Sunday. No injuries were reported. On April 13, 2019 much of the Alto ISD complex was heavily damaged by a tornado.
Storm damages Alto Elementary
Joyce Work Brock passed into the heavenly gates on April 9, 2020 at home due to natural causes. Memorial Services are pending.
